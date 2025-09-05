Nuveen LLC Takes Position in SmartRent, Inc. $SMRT

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 411,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SmartRent by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,755. The trade was a 60.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 625,000 shares of company stock worth $840,850 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmartRent stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 46.54%.The firm had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

