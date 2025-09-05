NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.6944.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.01. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

