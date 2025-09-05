NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 733.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,012 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

