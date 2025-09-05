NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
