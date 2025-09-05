OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Investment Co boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 1,176,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,098 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

IOVA opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.