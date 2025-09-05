OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 115.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 69.1% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $61,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $175.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

