OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $136,000 Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. $SGMO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

