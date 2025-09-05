OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Rumble Inc. $RUM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Rumble were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after buying an additional 1,612,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 31.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM opened at $7.13 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rumble had a negative net margin of 289.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.99%. The company had revenue of $25.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

