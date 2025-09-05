OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 3,336,964 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 910,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 523,571 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,094,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 392,832 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1,609.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 260,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 136.56%. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

