OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $262,000 Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRVS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.12% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 23,611.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10,601,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 1,176,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $4,893,541.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,165,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,806,424.96. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

