OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $274,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

