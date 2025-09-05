OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $278,000 Holdings in TSS Inc. $TSSI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.14% of TSS worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSSI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TSS during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 316,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,558.75. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $386,353.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 306,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,868. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $677,196. 18.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSSI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. TSS Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 107.01%.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

