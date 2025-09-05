OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $152,000 in uniQure N.V. $QURE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,215,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 706,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

QURE opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.14. uniQure N.V. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,343.55. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $48,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $821,901.55. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 over the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

