OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $202,000 in C&F Financial Corporation $CFFI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $85,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,542. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

CFFI stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. C&F Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.48.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.67%.The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

