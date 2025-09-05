OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $156,000 Investment in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd $TLSA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.12% of Tiziana Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

