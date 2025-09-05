OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $222,000 Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. $CURI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CuriosityStream

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 8,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,206,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,721,658. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 35,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $156,898.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,230.34. This represents a 39.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,114,493 shares of company stock worth $33,298,825. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Singular Research raised CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

