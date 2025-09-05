OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $247,000 Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. $PLBY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.24% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 202.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
PLBY Group Stock Performance
Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts See Big Upside for These 3 Retail Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.