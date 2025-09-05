OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $247,000 Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. $PLBY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.24% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 202.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About PLBY Group

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.