OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 21,831 Shares of American Well Corporation $AMWL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 207.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.21% of American Well worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Well by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in American Well by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,958 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $42,787.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.33. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 4,531 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $30,765.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,471.77. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock worth $315,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

American Well Stock Down 3.8%

AMWL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. American Well Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. American Well has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Corporation will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.