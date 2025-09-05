OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Holdings in Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 3.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 430,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

