OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 880,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

