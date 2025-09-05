OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Stake in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 888.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 85.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Patria Investments by 31.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $140,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Stock Up 1.5%

PAX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.52.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

About Patria Investments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.