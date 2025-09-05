OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 13,600 Shares of Atomera Incorporated $ATOM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Atomera worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.13. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 15,555.37% and a negative return on equity of 90.84%.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

