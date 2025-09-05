OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 29,000 Shares of Guess?, Inc. $GES

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Guess? were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Guess? by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 713,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a PE ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 1.24. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.72 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Guess?’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.75 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Small Cap Consu lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

