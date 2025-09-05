OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. $FBLA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in FB Bancorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FB Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 604,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of FBLA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter.

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

