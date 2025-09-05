OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 9,145 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $BRBS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

