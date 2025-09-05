OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $142,000 Position in CION Investment Corporation $CION

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CION. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 581,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 159,299 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 383,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 113,632 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CION shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CION Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $537.31 million, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.12. CION Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

