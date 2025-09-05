OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in SKYX Platforms Corp. $SKYX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 222,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SKYX Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

SKYX Platforms Trading Down 2.5%

SKYX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -3,558.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 3,407.81%. As a group, analysts predict that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

