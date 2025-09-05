OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,197,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,491 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,130,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 977,403 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Stratasys by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 390,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.62. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

