OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,727,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 226,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.1%

ACI opened at $19.11 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.