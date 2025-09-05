OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Position in Toro Company (The) $TTC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Toro by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Toro by 94.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toro by 91.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Toro by 81.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

