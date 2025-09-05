Palladyne AI Corp. $PDYN Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Palladyne AI were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 0.4%

PDYN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palladyne AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,406 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $47,532.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 312,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,791.12. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Denis Garagic sold 14,809 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $109,882.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 584,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,653.78. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $200,065. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

