PAR Technology Corporation $PAR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,706,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $48.13 on Friday. PAR Technology Corporation has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAR. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.