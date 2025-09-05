Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.50 to $4.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

PGRE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $177.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.98 million. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

