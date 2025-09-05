PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $121.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NYSE PFSI opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $444.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.44 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $768,693.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,168. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $528,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,760.92. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,223. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

