Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.01. 46,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 65,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.