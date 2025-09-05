Personalis, Inc. $PSNL Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Personalis were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of PSNL opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $451.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.76. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

