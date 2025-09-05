Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) versus ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polyrizon and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polyrizon N/A N/A N/A ALX Oncology N/A -115.67% -84.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polyrizon N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A ALX Oncology N/A N/A -$134.85 million ($2.20) -0.49

This table compares Polyrizon and ALX Oncology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Polyrizon and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polyrizon 0 0 0 0 0.00 ALX Oncology 0 1 5 0 2.83

ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 205.56%. Given ALX Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Polyrizon.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Polyrizon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It also has collaboration agreement for Evorpacept combination programs comprising Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for zanidatamab, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors; Quantum Leap Healthcare collaborative with an ADC, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with breast cancer; MD Anderson Cancer Center with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with indolent and aggressive NHL; Sanofi with isatuximab and dexamethasone, under Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Academic Gastrointestinal Cancer Consortium with pembrolizumab and cetuximab, under Phase 2 trial to treat refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer; and University of Pittsburgh with liposomal doxorubicin and pembrolizumab, under Phase 2 trial recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, the company has collaboration agreement with Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of ALTA-002, a potent immune activator targeted to myeloid cells in the tumor to promote innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses. It also has license agreements with Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University, Selexis SA, and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

