Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,485 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $88.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,775. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $163,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,607,455.04. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Arete began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

