Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 188,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 174,287 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 91.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 59,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.88 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%.The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $34,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,717.10. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,072,938 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.