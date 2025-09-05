RadNet, Inc. $RDNT Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RadNet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RadNet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 46,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDNT

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,365. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,075.10. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,098 shares of company stock worth $6,045,105. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.