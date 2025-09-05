Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC $PSNY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 71.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

PSNY opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

