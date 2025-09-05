Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 8,981 Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS:JCPI opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

