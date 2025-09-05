Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

