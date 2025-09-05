Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 3,883 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.3%

NYSEARCA URA opened at $40.40 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.