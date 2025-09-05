Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 281,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 138,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 112,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.