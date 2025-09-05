Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,901 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,029,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 567,170 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,692,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 237,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -281.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

