Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in American States Water Company $AWR

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE:AWR opened at $74.12 on Friday. American States Water Company has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 61.77%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

