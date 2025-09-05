Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust $CPZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,080,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 73,346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 37.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%.

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.