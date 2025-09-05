Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF $FLBR

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLBR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,519,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLBR opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.