Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Assurant by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

NYSE AIZ opened at $216.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total value of $941,654.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,400.44. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

